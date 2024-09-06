Scotland reaction: Wolverine with no claws, ex-First Minister's Hampden faux pas, half-and-half scarves allowable

Three peculiar takeaways from Scotland’s 3-2 defeat to Poland

Scotland opened their Nations League campaign with a painful 3-2 defeat at home to Poland. Here are three things we gleaned from the match:

A tale of two strikers

This wasn’t a game won or lost by centre forwards but it certainly didn’t do Poland any harm to have the evergreen Robert Lewandowski at the apex of their attack for much of it. Now 36 years old but still playing and scoring in La Liga for Barcelona, the former Bayern Munich man isn’t quite as spritely as he used to be but used all his nous to lay on an assist for Poland’s first goal then calmly stroked home a penalty for their second. He remains an utter class act.

In contrast, Scotland began up front with Lyndon Dykes, now with Birmingham City in England’s third tier. Dykes was portrayed as Wolverine on the front cover of the match programme but hardly bared his claws here during a subdued 70-minute performance, slashing one first-half chance into the side netting. Scotland’s midfielders had on their shooting boots to spare Dykes’ blushes but even then it wasn’t enough.

Last past the post

Billy Gilmour’s goal for Scotland came so early into the second half that many of those who had headed indoors at the break to fetch a pie or use the facilities were sheepishly still retreating to their seats as the Scotland players and fans began the celebrations. Among the latecomers traipsing back from the hospitality suites and, ahem, media centre was none other than former First Minister Alex Salmond. Perhaps he needs to be three-line whipped to ensure he makes it back quicker the next time.

Half acceptable