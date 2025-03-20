Scotland head coach reacts to 1-0 win in Greece

Steve Clarke hailed his team’s defensive robustness after Scotland won for the third successive time to enhance their prospects of remaining in League A of the Nations League.

The Scotland manager has seen his side put together a series of good results to make it four games unbeaten following a 1-0 win in Piraeus against Greece.

If this run reaches five on Sunday night in the second leg at Hampden the Scots will retain their place among Europe’s elite.

They deserved to go in at half time 1-0 in front after Scott McTominay converted a contentious first-half penalty which survived a VAR check.

Scotland players greet fans at the end of the Nations League play off first leg win over Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) | AP

A laser was being shone in his eyes from a Greek supporter as he took the kick. “I didn’t see it,” joked Clarke. “I had a laser being shone in my eyes too!”

Greece then saw a penalty decision for them overturned late in the second half after Grant Hanley fouled substitute Taxiarchis Fountas. It was deemed to have been outside the box after a VAR check and the hosts saw the resultant free-kick hit the Scottish wall. “I was more than a little bit concerned," said Clarke, when asked if he had been concerned given how little time was left. "But, to be fair to the boys on the bench behind me they immediately said it was outside the box.”

“Then you have to wait on the process of VAR. But both VAR decisions went in our favour tonight so that was nice.”

Clarke insisted the tie remained firmly in the balance given Greece’s formidable away record. ““It’s game on,” he said. “It’s still open. I don’t see the game being closed at all.

“I was impressed by the Greeks and their away record is good. They went to Ireland and won comfortably. They went to Finland and won comfortably. They went to Wembley and won. So the game is still wide open.”

Scotland had to show both sides of their game having deservedly led 1-0 at the break after a strong first 45 minutes when they could have scored more than just one goal. But the second half was a different story as Greece, roared on by a passionate home crowd, sought desperately to find an equaliser.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent - we played the ball around really well and created some chances,” Clarke said. “We could maybe have been a little bit further in front at half time

“In the second half, to be fair to the Greeks, they got about us and stopped us playing. We started going a little bit too long.

“And then you’re asked to defend - and we defended quite well. We defended our box well. It felt like a lot of pressure because of the number of free kicks and corners coming into our six-yard box.

“But Craig (Gordon) didn’t have too many saves to make. I think they only had one effort on target in the second half. So I’ve got to give credit to my team for the way they defended in the second half. But there was also a lot to like in the first half.”

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, left, gives instructions to John McGinn during the Nations League play off first leg win over Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) | AP

Clarke chose to play a back four again, with Kieran Tierney left on the bench initially. He explained he had decided on Monday, at the start of the international week, to play this system.

“I knew early in the week,” he said. “I am quite good at setting my mind to something. Obviously you wait to see how it would go in training but I was pretty clear in my mind how we would do it. I was conscious of the fact Andy Robertson was on a yellow card and if he got a yellow tonight he could not play Sunday.

“So if I started Kieran then suddenly back to back games for Kieran, who has not played very often for his club either, it could have been an issue for us. That was also in my mind.”

Two of Scotland’s back four, Grant Hanley and Anthony Ralston, are irregular performers for their clubs, Birmingham City and Celtic respectively. “You know what you get with Grant and you know what you get with Tony,” said Clarke. “Two honest players.

