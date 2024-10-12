Manager convinced positive results will come after loss in Zagreb

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An embattled Steve Clarke has insisted that Scotland’s run of bad luck has to end soon while praising Ben Doak, who became the youngest player to start a competitive match for the international team for over 50 years as the Scots fell to a 2-1 defeat in Croatia.

The manager watched as Scotland suffered a fourth successive competitive loss for the first time since 2019 after Croatia overturned Ryan Christie’s 33rd minute opener to take all three points in the Nations League fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland remain bottom of their League A group after three one-goal defeats against Poland, Portugal and now Croatia.

There have been elements of misfortune in all three losses, though perhaps nothing quite as hard to take as here. A late Che Adams strike which would have seen Scotland secure a point was ruled out by VAR. It proved the last kick of the game.

Steve Clarke speaks to the media after Scotland's 2-1 defeat by Croatia in Zagreb. | PA

Scotland’s run of games without a competitive win has now stretched to nine and it’s now one victory of any sort in 15 matches.

“At the moment the disappointment is massive,” said Clarke. “Obviously you get the high at the end when you think you've got a deserved draw only for it to be taken away by VAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the performance was good, really good. We were brave with the ball and tried to play and tried to create chances. On another night we’d have got what we deserved.

“But you just have to keep on going. I've very briefly spoken to the players after the game tonight because there is so much disappointment in the dressing room that it’s probably better to wait until we get back to Glasgow before we have a chat about the game.

“We just have to believe that we're on the right path. You guys heard me here the other night when I said I don't feel we're regressing.

Clarke consoles Scott McTominay after the loss against Croatia. | Getty Images

“I think when you look at that performance tonight that justifies the words that I used last night. I'm sure of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we just have to keep believing, keep pushing away. When you play against the top sides and you get two or three things that go slightly wrong in the same action, suddenly you end up conceding goals. They're the little things that we speak about when we try to get back into the match.”

Clarke had no complaints about the decision. “It’s a VAR decision,” he shrugged. “VAR gives him offside so it’s offside.”

But he vowed things will change. “They have to keep believing they are on the right path,” he said, with reference to the players. “We certainly send them that message. They must feel that themselves coming off the pitch. They were very competitive against a good Croatian side. They have to try to take that into Tuesday night (against Portugal). At some stage they will get the rub of the green. We will get a bounce of the ball, we will get a break and things will change.

“They are really down just now. We will go away and lick our wounds if you like for 24 hours and then we prepare to go again against another difficult opponent on Tuesday night.”

Ben Doak made his first start for Scotland. | Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager hailed Doak, whose cross led to Scotland going ahead through Ryan Christie after 33 minutes. “He was really good,” said Clarke. “I am pleased for Ben. Obviously as a coach I am pleased with Ben. That’s his first start and I am sure it won’t be his last.

“He has attributes, he has qualities – that’s why I tried to put him in the squad in the summer before his injury flared up. We see what Ben has got for us. But you have to be careful with young players, bring them through at the right time. Injury has probably accelerated his debut and his first start was good. We can build on that. Whether he has the legs to go again on Tuesday after a big shift tonight we can assess that. But let’s enjoy Ben but not put too much pressure on him.