Scotland’s competitive winless run extended to nine matches in painful circumstances after they fell to a 2-1 defeat by Croatia in Zagreb.

Despite some strong performances from Steve Clarke’s players, they are now facing the prospect of relegation from Nations League Group A1 after this sore defeat at Maksimir Stadion, with the Scots having a goal chopped off in stoppage time for a narrow offside.

Scotland took the lead on 33 minutes when Ryan Christie forced Duje Caleta-Car to turn the ball into his own net, only for Igor Matanovic to level just three minutes later. The winner came for Croatia on 70 minutes when Andrej Kramaric headed home from close range.

Scotland now must lick their wounds and head back to Hampden for Tuesday’s showdown with Portugal, with a victory required to stop the rot. However, they will be up against it when facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Here are the player ratings from Croatia 2-1 Scotland.

1 . Craig Gordon This was a good performance from the 41-year-old, back in the fold despite missing out on the Euros and winning his 76th cap. Made four smart saves from Kramaric, Matanovic, Modric and Sosa and had little chance with the goals. Very rarely lets his nation down and that was the case here. 7 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Ralston The reserve Celtic right-back is growing into life as Scotland's first-choice in that area. Croatia pushed forward down his flank but Ralston was dependable and put in some strong blocks. Tried to get forward when possible to support Doak and kept the inexperienced winger in check. A decent shift in a trying venue. 6 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Grant Hanley Out of favour at Norwich, his lack of game-time at Carrow Road appeared to catch him out early on when he gave away an early free-kick and picked up a yellow card after being too easily spun by Matanovic. However, the experienced centre-half grew into the match and put in a mature display, especially given Croatia's tendency to flood forward and put pressure on. 6 | PA Photo Sales

4 . John Souttar The Rangers man was rewarded for his good club form with a start in this match ahead of Porteous. This was a fine effort from the 28-year-old, who put in a number of interventions, the most telling being a big block to deny Kramaric effort on 23 minutes. Was also dependable with his distribution. Should keep the shirt for match against Portugal. 7 | Getty Images Photo Sales