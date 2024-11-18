Scotland predicted XI v Poland: Steve Clarke makes three changes with major call on Ben Doak

It is win or bust for Scotland as they conclude their Nations League A campaign away to Poland on Monday evening in a hugely important fixture.

The result will not only decide whether Scotland avoid relegation to Nations League B but will also determine their crucial seeding for next month’s World Cup qualifying draw. You can read all about the various permutations here.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke must decide whether to start with the team that beat Croatia or mix things up. He has already hinted he is considering resting Ben Doak despite the 19-year-old’s star turn on Friday.

John McGinn came off the bench to net the only goal and is pushing for a recall while Lyndon Dykes is a strong contender to start up front following Tommy Conway’s first start. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is hoping to shake off illness, otherwise Robby McCrorie is in line for a debut.

Here is how we predict Scotland will line up in Warsaw, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, using images from the MD-1 training session in Glasgow on Sunday...

1 . GK: Craig Gordon Steve Clarke seemed confident the Hearts goalkeeper would recover from illness in time to earn his 79th cap in Warsaw. The 41-year-old has kept back to back clean sheets against Portgual and Croatia. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Anthony Ralston He might not be getting much game-time at Celtic but Ralston has been part of a Scotland back four that has kept clean sheets against Portugal and Croatia and performed well in both matches. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . LB: Andy Robertson The Scotland captain will become an international octogenarian as he earns cap number 80 in what will be his 58th appearance as skipper. | SNS Group Photo Sales