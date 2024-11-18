Scotland head coach Steve Clarke during the MD-1 training session at The City Stadium, Glasgow, ahead of the Nations League fixture against Poland in Warsaw. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Scotland head coach Steve Clarke during the MD-1 training session at The City Stadium, Glasgow, ahead of the Nations League fixture against Poland in Warsaw. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke during the MD-1 training session at The City Stadium, Glasgow, ahead of the Nations League fixture against Poland in Warsaw. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Scotland predicted XI v Poland: Steve Clarke makes three changes with major call on Ben Doak

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:47 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 13:02 GMT

How Scotland could line up for Nations League finale in Warsaw

It is win or bust for Scotland as they conclude their Nations League A campaign away to Poland on Monday evening in a hugely important fixture.

The result will not only decide whether Scotland avoid relegation to Nations League B but will also determine their crucial seeding for next month’s World Cup qualifying draw. You can read all about the various permutations here.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke must decide whether to start with the team that beat Croatia or mix things up. He has already hinted he is considering resting Ben Doak despite the 19-year-old’s star turn on Friday.

John McGinn came off the bench to net the only goal and is pushing for a recall while Lyndon Dykes is a strong contender to start up front following Tommy Conway’s first start. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is hoping to shake off illness, otherwise Robby McCrorie is in line for a debut.

Here is how we predict Scotland will line up in Warsaw, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, using images from the MD-1 training session in Glasgow on Sunday...

Steve Clarke seemed confident the Hearts goalkeeper would recover from illness in time to earn his 79th cap in Warsaw. The 41-year-old has kept back to back clean sheets against Portgual and Croatia.

1. GK: Craig Gordon

Steve Clarke seemed confident the Hearts goalkeeper would recover from illness in time to earn his 79th cap in Warsaw. The 41-year-old has kept back to back clean sheets against Portgual and Croatia. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
He might not be getting much game-time at Celtic but Ralston has been part of a Scotland back four that has kept clean sheets against Portugal and Croatia and performed well in both matches.

2. RB: Anthony Ralston

He might not be getting much game-time at Celtic but Ralston has been part of a Scotland back four that has kept clean sheets against Portugal and Croatia and performed well in both matches. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Scotland captain will become an international octogenarian as he earns cap number 80 in what will be his 58th appearance as skipper.

3. LB: Andy Robertson

The Scotland captain will become an international octogenarian as he earns cap number 80 in what will be his 58th appearance as skipper. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Rangers defender is emerging as Steve Clarke's first choice right centre-back after standout performances in both the 1-0 win over Croatia and last month's goalless draw with Portugal. Will look to further cement his place with another solid display against Poland.

4. RCB: John Souttar

The Rangers defender is emerging as Steve Clarke's first choice right centre-back after standout performances in both the 1-0 win over Croatia and last month's goalless draw with Portugal. Will look to further cement his place with another solid display against Poland. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandSteve ClarkePolandUEFA Nations League
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice