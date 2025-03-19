Scotland out to avoid repeat of last visit to Greece amid flashbacks of Duncan Ferguson's stockings

Nations League play-off kicks off big year for Scotland

The late Craig Brown was fond of an anecdote relating to Scotland's only previous visit to Athens. A pre-match trip to the Acropolis had been arranged for midday, news of which left a young striker called Duncan Ferguson awed. “What a place!” he exclaimed. “The nightclubs are open in the afternoon!”

Scotland are making an overdue return over 30 years later with the intention of remaining within the velvet ropes of League A of the Nations League. They have arrived with two players barely old enough to buy a drink in the shape of teenagers Lennon Miller and James Wilson and others who are viewing the coming international year as a last chance saloon.

As well as remaining within Europe’s elite in the Nations League, Scotland have designs on claiming a World Cup berth, which could be the last chance for the likes of Andy Robertson and John McGinn to play on the greatest stage of all. Greece will aim to have something to say about both quests, starting tonight in Piraeus on the outskirts of Athens. Their manager, Ivan Jovanovic, is a white-haired Andy Warhol lookalike. He came across as a cheery fellow at the pre-match press conference before the first leg of the Nations League play-off – and why not?

Everything feels very upbeat about Greece at the moment, including the announcement of a new national training centre on Tuesday. The Scotland game is sold out – the third home game in a row where Greece have played in front of a full house.

Indeed, Greece feels very much like the centre of the sporting world this week. The 109 members of the International Olympic Committee have travelled from all corners of the globe to cast their vote for the new president of the IOC, the so-called biggest job in sport, with Seb Coe among the front runners.

Someone else with the initials SC landed here on Wednesday evening with great hopes. Fortunately for Steve Clarke, he is winning his own popular vote just now. However, the swing in his favour in recent months can just as quickly swing the other way again.

Clarke will leave the IOC delegates to their considerations in the seaside resort of Costa Navarino while focusing on his own deliberations in bustling Athens.

These include such tricky puzzles as how to fit the returning Kieran Tierney into a team and formation that has begun to gel rather nicely since a dismal Euro 2024. Clarke’s bid to refresh the squad has so far produced some positive results but it will feel like a step back if Scotland suffer relegation from League A of the Nations League just two games into 2025. It would also feel regressive were he to make the switch to a back five to accommodate Tierney.

There is much to ponder, including the option of deploying the Arsenal left-back in the left-wing position where he surprisingly featured last week against PSV Eindhoven. Clarke may also opt to send out a Serie A dominated midfield including the returning Lewis Ferguson from Bologna and Napoli pair Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour.

The manager is back in clover after successive wins against Croatia and Poland and is aiming to make some history in this city of ruins by securing Scotland’s first-ever win in Greece.

One hopes that when he comes to reflect on the first leg, he isn’t reduced to applauding the robustness of one player’s stocking ties, as the lovably upbeat Brown felt the need to do on Scotland’s last visit to Athens in 1994. He was always a stickler for players being well turned out. He would have a canary at the current custom for players to cut holes into their socks.

After Scotland had fallen to a 1-0 defeat in Athens that was short on redeeming qualities, he was asked to reflect on Ferguson’s display – who, having recovered from his Acropolis shock, led the line for Scotland having just completed his £4 million transfer from Rangers to Everton. Brown was interested to see what he had to offer. Not a lot on this particular evening but then few received pass marks.

“He didn’t have a great game, but possibly we didn’t give him the service,” Brown reflected. “If you look at him, he was smart,” he added. “His stockings were up and he conformed to what was required.”

George Hirst, Scotland's most recent capture from England, will aim to receive a more ringing endorsement from his manager if the Ipswich Town forward is handed a debut.

Clarke was still a player at the time of Scotland's last visit – indeed, having won the last of his six caps earlier the same year, he might well have been miffed not to have been included in Brown’s squad for the Euro '96 qualifier.

But he’s here now and making up for lost time. The match will be Clarke’s 65th in charge of Scotland as he moves within sight of Brown’s record total of 71.

It is the start of a huge year for the international team as they seek to reach a World Cup for the first time in over a generation.

Helpfully, Scotland have pulled their own stockings up since a disastrous Euros performance and Clarke has pulled off an impressive personal rehabilitation act since being cast as a lame duck in the weeks afterwards.

Scotland are seeking to win a third competitive match in a row for the fourth time under the manager. Even a draw would set things up nicely for the return under the lights at Hampden on Sunday night.

Greece have won five of Jovanovic’s six games in charge, including the win over England at Wembley in October. They have high hopes of securing promotion to League A before engaging with their World Cup qualifying commitments, where they will meet Scotland again in Group C. This of course brings extra focus on this pair of fixtures.