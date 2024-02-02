Arsenal have confirmed that former Scotland international Jen Beattie has completed a shock move to newly formed American club Bay FC.

Formed as recently as April 2023 in San Francisco, Bay FC are approaching their very first season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and have made the Scotland star one of their key signings ahead of their debut campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An iconic figure in the Scottish women's game, Beattie played for the national team a total of 143 times and was a key figure in Scotland's first ever appearance at the Women's World Cup in 2019, scoring during a 3-3 draw with Argentina before retiring from the international stage early last year.

Beattie was also hailed for inspirational response to being diagnosed with breast cancer during the Covid pandemic, where she continued to play football despite the diagnosis before making a full recovery after undergoing surgery and radiotherapy.

Following her diagnosis, she took on charity work to help raise awareness of the disease and was presented with the Helen Rollason Award in 2021 in recognition of that work before being awarded an MBE for services to association football and charity in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

Beginning her senior career aged just 15 with Queens Park, Beattie has enjoyed a hugely successful career since first moving to Arsenal from Celtic in 2008. Playing alongside close friend and fellow Scotland centurion Kim Little, Beattie was won five Women's Super League titles, four FA Cups and four League Cups during spells with Manchester City and Arsenal.

The North London outfit confirmed Beattie departs with "deep respect and gratitude" after giving the club over eight years of service across two spells separate spells, adding: "Jen has had a beautiful career with Arsenal and we want to say a big thank you for her many years with us.