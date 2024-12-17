Scotland international charged with misconduct amid allegations of acting in an 'improper manner'

Scotland goalkeeper facing FA ban

Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn is facing an FA suspension after being charged with misconduct following an alleged incident during the recent 3-0 defeat to Queen's Park Rangers.

The Scotland international has been accused of acting in an "improper manner around the tunnel area" at half-time of the EFL Championship match at Loftus Road on Saturday, December 7, which Norwich lost 3-0.

The 28-year-old, who missed the last two Scotland camps in the Nations League due to a rib injury as Craig Gordon returned in goals, has been given until Thursday, December 19, to respond to the allegations and could face a ban if found guilty.

The charge comes less than a week after Norwich and Scotland team-mate Kenny McLean was served with a retrospective four-match ban for an off-the-ball incident during the same match. The Football Association found McLean guilty of violent conduct based on video evidence after appearing to catch QPR winger Kieran Morgan in the face with his trailing arm.

Norwich, who also have Scotland defender Grant Hanley in their squad, are without a win in their past three Championship matches and have slipped eight points behind the play-offs spots before their game at fourth-placed Sunderland on Saturday.

Gunn, meanwhile, will be hoping to win his place back in Steve Clarke's starting XI for the Nations League play-off fixtures against Greece in March which will determine whether Scotland remain in League A or or are relegated to League B.