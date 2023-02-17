Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Scotland in third injury blow for Euro 2024 qualifiers as Liverpool star set to miss rest of the season

Steve Clarke will be unable to call on the the services of Liverpool star Calvin Ramsay when Scotland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign next month.

By Joel Sked
3 hours ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 8:15am
 Comment

The 19-year-old is set to sit on the sidelines for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery. He delivered an update from his hospital via his Instagram. Accompanying a picture of him sitting giving the thumbs up, he said: "Surgery went well, time to rest, recover and come back stronger!”

Ramsay moved to Liverpool from Aberdeen in the summer in a big-money move. He featured twice for Jurgen Klopp's first-team and made his national team bow in the 2-1 friendly loss to Turkey, replacing Ryan Fraser at half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He’ll miss the double header at Hampden Park with Cyprus and Spain in March, joining Craig Gordon as being unavailable with Scott McKenna also a doubt following a hamstring injury which has ruled him out for between four and six weeks.

Calvin Ramsay is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after knee surgery. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
ScotlandSteve ClarkeLiverpoolCraig GordonInstagram
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.