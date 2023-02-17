Steve Clarke will be unable to call on the the services of Liverpool star Calvin Ramsay when Scotland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign next month.

The 19-year-old is set to sit on the sidelines for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery. He delivered an update from his hospital via his Instagram. Accompanying a picture of him sitting giving the thumbs up, he said: "Surgery went well, time to rest, recover and come back stronger!”

Ramsay moved to Liverpool from Aberdeen in the summer in a big-money move. He featured twice for Jurgen Klopp's first-team and made his national team bow in the 2-1 friendly loss to Turkey, replacing Ryan Fraser at half-time.

He’ll miss the double header at Hampden Park with Cyprus and Spain in March, joining Craig Gordon as being unavailable with Scott McKenna also a doubt following a hamstring injury which has ruled him out for between four and six weeks.