Scotland injury blow ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers as Premier League defender ruled out for 6-8 weeks

Scotland have suffered another potential injury blow ahead of the start of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

By Joel Sked
1 hour ago
Scott McKenna could miss the March double header against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park after injuring his hamstring. The Nottingham Forest defender has been ruled out for six to eight weeks after undergoing a scan, according to Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy.

The 26-year-old, who moved to Forest from Aberdeen in a big-money deal in 2020, lasted just seven minutes of the recent 2-0 loss to Fulham, replaced by former Rangers centre-back Joe Worrall. McKenna started four of the six games in the successful Nations League campaign with Scotland earning a play-off spot for Euro 2024 and earning promotion to League A.

He becomes the latest key figure of Steve Clarke’s squad who has suffered an injury with the country’s No.1 Craig Gordon unavailable for the double header after a double leg break in a Premiership clash with Dundee United on Christmas Eve.

Scott McKenna is set to miss Scotland's Euro 2024 double header. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
