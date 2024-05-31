Striker was pictured in distress just two weeks ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Scotland face an anxious wait to discover the extent of an injury sustained by Lyndon Dykes during a Scotland training session.

The 28-year-old striker was removed from the Lesser Hampden pitch on a stretcher following an incident on Friday. Pictures emerged of Dykes lying crumpled on the turf and being consoled by captain Andy Robertson and manager Steve Clarke before being carried off. The Queens Park Rangers hitman had his head in his hands as was taken away by medics and will now undergo assessment from national team doctors.

Dykes has been capped 36 times by Scotland and is an integral part of Clarke’s forward line. The ex-Livingston man ended the season strongly at QPR in the English Championship and is Scotland’s main source of physicality in the front line. He is one of 28 players in the provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024, which starts two weeks today when Scotland take on Germany in Munich. Clarke has to whittle down his squad to 26 players before UEFA’s deadline of June 7 for player registration.

Losing Dykes would be a savage blow to Scotland given his importance to the national team. He has scored nine times and is a popular member of the group. He is one of four forwards in the squad, alongside Southampton’s Che Adams, Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland and uncapped Liverpool starlet Ben Doak.

Scotland boss Clarke has not had his injury troubles to seek ahead of the European Championships. His first-choice right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson were ruled out of the tournament by hamstring injuries and in-form Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson is also out due to a knee injury that required surgery. Doak, John Souttar, Stuart Armstrong and Scott McTominay are also carrying slight knocks and missed training earlier in the week.