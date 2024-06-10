Captain forced out of first session early as anxious fans await update

Scotland have suffered a major injury scare ahead of Euro 2024 opener against Germany after captain Andy Robertson limped off during a training session on Monday morning.

The left-back took part in open training at Scotland’s Garmisch-Partenkirchen base, but had to limp off before its conclusion. Robertson is one of the team’s key players and is due to skipper Scotland for the 50th time when they take on hosts Germany in the European Championships curtain-raiser in Munich on Friday. The 30-year-old Liverpool player is an automatic starter when fit and while it is likely that removing him from the session was precautionary, anxious fans are likely to await an update later in the day when Scotland conduct a press conference

There was also a concern over the condition of striker Lawrence Shankland, who also ended the training session early. The Hearts hitman scored in Scotland’s 2-2 draw with Finland at Hampden on Friday night and is vying with Che Adams for a starting berth against the Germans.

Scotland’s preparations for the Euros have been significantly hampered by injury. Right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson both failed to make the provisional 28-man squad due to serious hamstring issues, while in-form midfielder Lewis Ferguson went under the knife in April due to an ACL rupture while playing for Bologna. And in the past ten days, Clarke has had to deal with the withdrawals of forwards Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak, depleting his squad even further. Tommy Conway and Lewis Morgan were added to the final 26-man squad that jetted out to Bavaria in their absence.