Scotland Euro 2024 team news: Huge boost as quartet return to training but Rangers man posted missing

Steve Clarke’s side back to near full strength after injury scares

Skipper Andy Robertson has handed Scotland a major boost by returning to the training pitch in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

The Liverpool left-back suffered an injury scare when he pulled out of the squad's first training session at Stadion am Groben on Monday with an ankle issue, although assistant John Carver insisted it was a precautionary move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sight of physios racing on to the pitch to attend the 30-year-old set alarm bells ringing but Robertson was back moving freely during Tuesday’s session which will come as a huge relief to head coach Steve Clarke and the Tartan Army.

Andy Robertson trains with Scotland, watched by head coach Steve Clarke, at Stadion am Groben in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland was also back in training after failing to complete Monday's session due to a “niggle” picked up in the 2-2 draw with Finland on Friday. Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean also sat out the opening day to recover from a "little issue" but was back among the pack.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who trained on his own on Monday after recovering from a muscle problem that ended his season prematurely, was also back with his team-mates, who all appeared to be in good spirits with a round of applause given to Billy Gilmour on what is his 23rd birthday.

However, Ryan Jack did not take part in Tuesday's session. The midfielder, who has been released by Rangers after an injury-plagued season, was the only absentee among the 26-man squad.