Scotland captain Andy Robertson linked with Liverpool summer exit as European giants plot life after star left-back
Scotland captain Andy Robertson has been linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich.
The German Bundesliga outfit are in the market for a new left-back, with Alphonso Davies expected to leave for Real Madrid in the summer. As a result, Bayern chiefs have drawn up a shortlist of candidates to replace him and Liverpool’s Robertson has emerged as a potential replacement.
The Daily Mail is reporting that while Bayern Munich know it will be difficult to lure Robertson away from Anfield, they believe his attributes would allow them to transition to life without Davies pretty seamlessly. The Canadian is known for his pace, energy levels and attacking instincts and Robertson has become one of the world’s best attacking left-backs in the system that Liverpool use.
Robertson, 29, has been with Liverpool for seven years now after joining from Hull City in 2017. The former Dundee United and Queen’s Park defender has made close to 300 appearances for the Reds and has become a senior figure in the Anfield dressing-room. However, with the landscape at Liverpool due to change this summer when current manager Jurgen Klopp leaves his role, Bayern Munich may see an opportunity to persuade Robertson that a new challenge in Germany could be an attractive proposition – although Bayern themselves will also be looking for a new coach, with Thomas Tuchel standing down at the end of the season.
Robertson currently has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract and would command a sizeable transfer fee should Bayern wish to make their interest concrete. The Scot will be in Germany over the summer, but that will be to captain the national team for the upcoming European Championships. Scotland are in a group with the Germans, Hungary and Switzerland at Euro 2024, with Robertson desperate to be the first skipper to lead Scotland out of the pool phase of a major tournament.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.