Scotland captain Andy Robertson linked with Liverpool summer exit as European giants plot life after star left-back

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has been linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich.

The German Bundesliga outfit are in the market for a new left-back, with Alphonso Davies expected to leave for Real Madrid in the summer. As a result, Bayern chiefs have drawn up a shortlist of candidates to replace him and Liverpool’s Robertson has emerged as a potential replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daily Mail is reporting that while Bayern Munich know it will be difficult to lure Robertson away from Anfield, they believe his attributes would allow them to transition to life without Davies pretty seamlessly. The Canadian is known for his pace, energy levels and attacking instincts and Robertson has become one of the world’s best attacking left-backs in the system that Liverpool use.

Andy Robertson has been with Liverpool since the summer of 2017.

Robertson, 29, has been with Liverpool for seven years now after joining from Hull City in 2017. The former Dundee United and Queen’s Park defender has made close to 300 appearances for the Reds and has become a senior figure in the Anfield dressing-room. However, with the landscape at Liverpool due to change this summer when current manager Jurgen Klopp leaves his role, Bayern Munich may see an opportunity to persuade Robertson that a new challenge in Germany could be an attractive proposition – although Bayern themselves will also be looking for a new coach, with Thomas Tuchel standing down at the end of the season.