Celtic target Turkish goalkeeper

Celtic will be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer after Joe Hart announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. Brendan Rodgers' side have already been linked with Liverpool number two and Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher. Now a new name has entered the mix with reports in Turkey claiming the Parkhead club are tracking Trabzonspor captain Uğurcan Çakır. The Turkey international has kept nine clean sheets for the Super Lig side this season, conceding 33 goals from 29 games. According to news outlet Günebakış, Celtic have placed the 27-year-old on their watchlist with any move likely to come down to Trabzonspor’s valuation of the player. Çakır has 26 caps for Turkey and was named as the goalkeeper with the highest save percentage in Europe just two years ago.

Defoe forced into Ibrox role

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir clears the ball past Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a World Cup 2022 play-off semi-final in 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Rangers striker Jermaine Defeo has claimed he was "forced" into a player-coach role by Steven Gerrard in his final season at Ibrox. The 41-year-old was appointed to Gerrard's backroom staff in the summer of 2021 shortly before the Liverpool legend quit to take charge of Aston Villa. Defoe then had his coaching duties removevd when Gerrard's successor, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, brought in his own management team with a decision made for the then 38-year-old to focus on playing. However, the former England international has now claimed he wasn't keen on the Rangers coaching role in the first place. Speaking to Troy Deeney on the Football Firsts podcast, Defoe said: “Before I went to Sunderland, I hadn’t played in about two or three months. Stevie (Gerrard) went and Giovanni van Bronckhorst came in. I had a meeting with him and he basically said to me, ‘listen, what’s this player/coach thing?’. ‘I see you in training, you’re sharp, what’s the situation? Do you want to play or do you want to coach?’ I said I want to play. To be totally honest, I didn’t even want the player/coach role. It was forced upon me. So I decided to go to Sunderland.”

Abada set for ex-Celtic reunion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liel Abada's impending Celtic exit could see him link up with a former Parkhead teammate in the MLS. According to reports in Israel, the 22-year-old winger is in talks with Atalanta United, who signed Giorgos Giakoumakis from Celtic last season, as well as Austin FC. Abada has been left out of the Celtic squad for the past three matches after manager Brendan Rodgers revealed he is not in the right frame of mind to play. It comes amid pressure from the Israel national side over a section of the Celtic support showing support Palestine.

Aberdeen want Celtic outcast

Aberdeen are eyeing a move for Celtic's third-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist this summer, according to a report. The 32-year-old has barely played for the Parkhead side since completing a move from Dundee United in the summer of 2022, making just two League Cup appearances after falling behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain in the pecking order. The Daily Record claim that with current Aberdeen number one Kelle Roos out of contract in the summer, and likely to move on, the Dons recruitment team have placed Siegrist high up their list of potential targets for next season. Siegrist is under contract at Celtic until 2026 so the Dons would likely need to pay a transfer fee for the Swiss stopper or attempt to secure him on loan.

Rangers star's secret issue