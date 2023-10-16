Scotland call up Max Johnston as two players ruled out of France match

All Sections
Teenage defender Max Johnston has been called into the Scotland squad for Tuesday night’s friendly against France.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST

The 19-year-old right-back, who left Motherwell to join Austrian side Sturm Graz during the summer, moves up from the under-21 squad in what is his maiden call-up. Johnston comes in due to injury worries at full-back, with captain and left-back Andy Robertson ruled out of the match in Lille due to a shoulder issue. The Liverpool player is also joined on the sidelines by Aaron Hickey, who played at right-back during last week’s 2-0 defeat by Spain.

Johnston – son of former Hearts and Rangers winger Allan Johnston – recently broke into the Sturm Graz first team and will compete with Nathan Patterson and Greg Taylor for the wing-back berths for the match against the French.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland team qualified for Euro 2024 on Sunday night and the visit to northern France will give the manager a chance to look at players ahead of the final two qualifiers against Georgia and Norway next month.

Related topics:FranceScotlandAaron HickeyMotherwell