Scotland call up Max Johnston as two players ruled out of France match

The 19-year-old right-back, who left Motherwell to join Austrian side Sturm Graz during the summer, moves up from the under-21 squad in what is his maiden call-up. Johnston comes in due to injury worries at full-back, with captain and left-back Andy Robertson ruled out of the match in Lille due to a shoulder issue. The Liverpool player is also joined on the sidelines by Aaron Hickey, who played at right-back during last week’s 2-0 defeat by Spain.