Scotland call up Max Johnston as two players ruled out of France match
The 19-year-old right-back, who left Motherwell to join Austrian side Sturm Graz during the summer, moves up from the under-21 squad in what is his maiden call-up. Johnston comes in due to injury worries at full-back, with captain and left-back Andy Robertson ruled out of the match in Lille due to a shoulder issue. The Liverpool player is also joined on the sidelines by Aaron Hickey, who played at right-back during last week’s 2-0 defeat by Spain.
Johnston – son of former Hearts and Rangers winger Allan Johnston – recently broke into the Sturm Graz first team and will compete with Nathan Patterson and Greg Taylor for the wing-back berths for the match against the French.
Steve Clarke’s Scotland team qualified for Euro 2024 on Sunday night and the visit to northern France will give the manager a chance to look at players ahead of the final two qualifiers against Georgia and Norway next month.