Ryan Gauld close to dream MLS debut goal for Vancouver Whitecaps

Ryan Gauld made an instant impression on his MLS debut after coming close to netting a dream winner for Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 9th August 2021, 2:43 pm
Ryan Gauld made his MLS debut for Vancouver Whitecaps in the 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy.
The Scottish midfielder joined the MLS side last week after choosing not to renew his contract with Portuguese side Farense following their relegation from the Premeira Liga.

Gauld was introduced from the bench with 13 minutes remaining of the 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy and almost netted with a spectacular attempt in injury time with a dipping angled volley from 20 yards that forced a sprawling save from goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

His late cameo was enough to impress Vancouver fans, with local reports highlighting the “Gauld effect” after the 25-year-old lit up proceedings in the final third in his short time on the park.

Speaking after his first appearane for his new side, the former Dundee United man said: “It was a great experience. It was my first time being here at this stadium, and very impressed with them in the first half. And then we looked a much better team in the second half.

"I already knew there’s a lot of quality through all the teams in the league, but I think we held our own, especially in the second half, and like I said we could have ended up with the three points easily.”

Despite his bright start, Gauld admitted he is still getting back to full fitness, adding: “I might've looked a bit fresher than I felt.”

Asked about his new playmaker’s impact off the bench, Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said: “That's Ryan Gauld, that's how he is.”

