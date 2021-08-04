Ryan Gauld sets Scotland call-up 'objective' after MLS move - but no Steve Clarke talks held

A Scotland call-up is an "objective" for Ryan Gauld. Picture: SNS

The 25-year-old, who recently completed a move to MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, was one of the most dangerous players in the Portuguese top-flight last season for Farense.

He was one of only three individuals to finish in the top ten in both goals and assists, with nine and seven respectively. The other two players were forwards for giants Porto and Benfica, while no player won as many as his nine player of the match awards.

The form of the former Dundee United star prompted a clamour for his inclusion in Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2020.

Ultimately left out, Gauld has no idea if he's being watched by the management team with no talks having taken place.

“No, there’s not been any contact from that side,” he said.

"I know as much as you if they’ve been keeping an eye on me or not but definitely watching the likes of Andy Robertson and Stuart Armstrong, who I played with at Dundee United, seeing them play at the Euros, especially the performance they put in against England, to have the chance to be apart of something like that in the future is definitely in my objectives.

"It gives me the ambition to drive on here and reach the highest level I can so hopefully it can one day be a possibility.”

During the off season Gauld, who signed a deal with the Whitecaps until 2024, heard first-hand about the positives of the current set-up from captain Robertson, further whetting his appetite for inclusion.

But it is another former United colleague who also acts as inspiration.

The move to MLS raised eyebrows in some quarters but the impact of Johnny Russell at Sporting Kansas City has shown the midfielder that he can still gain international honours despite playing stateside.

"It is always going to be an ambition as long as I’m playing,” Gauld, who joined his Whitecaps team-mates for training for the first time on Tuesday, said.

"I had a good run last season but unfortunately I wasn’t included for the Euros but you’ve seen that there’s boys playing here in MLS going to the national team.

"Johnny Russell has been called up various times from Kansas so there’s absolutely no reason why I can’t be included in the future, as long as I can get a high level of play and make an impact on the team here.

"I don’t see why it couldn’t be possible.”

He added: “I spent some time with Andy when he had his time off and he was telling me how brilliant it was and the brilliant group that the team has got.

"Any chance to be involved in that, it brings the whole nation together, to be a part of that would be really special.

“As long as I’m still playing, that's what I’m going to keep fighting for."

