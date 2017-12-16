Rumour Mill: Newcastle interested in Celtic target | Murty considers recalling Rangers loan players | Celtic target English defender

NEWCASTLE United are reported to be keen on Celtic target Charly Musonda, Graeme Murty considers recalling Rangers loan players as injury crisis grows, Celtic target English centre half as they close in on Compper deal and more in Saturday’s Rumour Mill.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Celtic target Charly Musonda

The Magpies are keen on signing the starlet from Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun. However the 21-year-old attacker is thought to be one of Celtic’s main targets in the window as they bid to sign him on loan.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez was apparently keen on Musonda last summer and is said to be once again keeping tabs on the talented youngster.

However, it is reported that Celtic could be the better option in the eyes of Chelsea for the Belgium Under-21 international, as they are keen for the player to get regular first team action. (The Sun)

Rangers may consider recalling some of their players on loan at other clubs as they seek to cover increasing injury problems.

Kenny Miller is facing the prospect of several weeks on the sidelines after damaging a hamstring against Hibs on Wednesday, while midfielder Graham Dorrans is out for another three months after being forced to undergo ankle surgery. Rangers currently have midfielders Andy Halliday and Harry Forrester on season-long loans at Azerbaijani side Qabala and AFC Wimbledon respectively, while forwards Michael O’Halloran and Joe Dodoo are at St Johnstone and Charlton respectively until January.

“I won’t talk about individuals but all avenues are being explored,” said Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty. “Every member of the squad is under consideration to help us move forward.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic are set to battle it out with West Ham for English centre half as they close in on Compper

Celtic could be set to go head to head with West Ham in a bid to sign highly rated Reading centre-back Liam Moore as the transfer window gets set to open.

A former England international, the 24-year-old, who is also able to play at right-back, has been a key player for the Royals since arriving from Leicester City in the summer of 2016.

Moore, could potentially be Celtic’s second signing after it was revealed the Scottish champions are also close to signing RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper, with the experienced defender already having been given a ‘cloak-and-dagger’ tour of the club’s facilities, according to the Daily Mail.

Celtic are said to be prepared to pay around £900,000 for the player, who is a one-time Germany international. (Various\The Daily Mail)

•READ MORE: Interview: Bobby Prentice on his days as a Hearts cult hero

Brendan Rodgers highlights similarity between Celtic captain and Liverpool legend

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has highlighted the similarities between Scott Brown and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Rogers, who previously managed Liverpool, believes that just like Gerrard, Brown drives opposition players to play better.

Rodgers said: “I seen it over many years, seen it working with Steven Gerrard. Every player that came up against Steven would raise their game 10 to 15 percent because they are up against a top player and Browny has the same up here. Every week, every player who comes up against him knows how good he is so they always see it as a real test.” (Various)

GORDON Greer last night claimed Rangers messed up by not making a move for Steve Clarke

Gordon Greer has stated that he believes Rangers made a mistake in not signing Steve Clarke before Kilmarnock appointed him as their new manager in October.

Clarke was reportedly touted as one of the possible replacements for Pedro Caixinha earlier in the season as the Ibrox club struggled for form and results. However, the Rugby Park club nipped into take the former West Brom and Reading manager just before Caixinha got sacked.

Asked if Rangers had missed an opportunity to bring in a top class manager, he said: “Definitely. I think so. The gaffer has got fantastic pedigree. He has worked with some of the biggest clubs in England and with some great clubs and top players as well.

“When we appointed Steve Clarke here we were as surprised as anybody. It is a great appointment and credit to the club for it.” (Evening Times)

Neil Lennon: Making Brandon Barker deal permanent is a pipe dream

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has admitted keeping Manchester City kid Brandon Barker beyond the end of the season would be a pipe dream, while describing his performance against Rangers as “breathtaking”.

However, Lennon hopes the 21-year-old’s loan spell at Easter Road will lead to more of the English Premiership leaders’ young players arriving in Edinburgh on similar deals in future, just as they have at Celtic in recent years. (Edinburgh Evening News)

News in Brief:

• Motherwell are said to be tracking Dundee star Mark O’Hara (The Courier)

• Everton could be set to up their interest in Celtic star Moussa Dembele (Various)

• Manchester United have made contact with Chelsea to open talks over a potential deal to sign Willian (Daily Mail)