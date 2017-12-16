Graeme Murty considers recalling Rangers loan players

Rangers may consider recalling some of their players on loan at other clubs as they seek to cover increasing injury problems.

Kenny Miller is facing the prospect of several weeks on the sidelines after damaging a hamstring against Hibs on Wednesday, while midfielder Graham Dorrans is out for another three months after being forced to undergo ankle surgery. Rangers currently have midfielders Andy Halliday and Harry Forrester on season-long loans at Azerbaijani side Qabala and AFC Wimbledon respectively, while forwards Michael O’Halloran and Joe Dodoo are at St Johnstone and Charlton respectively until January.

“I won’t talk about individuals but all avenues are being explored,” said Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty. “Every member of the squad is under consideration to help us move forward.”

Rangers are bidding for a fifth consecutive victory in the top flight, something they have not achieved since September 2011, when they face St Johnstone at Ibrox today.

But Murty has again dismissed talk of a title challenge to Celtic, currently five points ahead with a game in hand, unless his players improve on the performance level they produced in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Easter Road.

“It’s far, far too premature to be talking like that,” he said. “We need to elevate our level significantly if we are going to maintain second place, never mind push on towards the top.

“We have to get better than we have been. We’ve won four games in a row, which is a small step. It’s nothing to crow about. We’ve achieved absolutely nothing so far. That’s exactly what I’ll be saying to the players - please don’t take second place for granted. We’ve got a lot of teams chasing us, teams who’ll want to put one over on us.

“We have to stand up to that and make sure we take care of business. If we do that and elevate our level of performance, then we’ll finish up at the end of the season where we deserve to be.”