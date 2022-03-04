Aaron Ramsey's £30k move, ex-Celtic boss surprise favourite for job, ex-Rangers chairman slams club, David Goodwillie deal off - Scottish Football Transfer News

But the fixture card, which runs from tonight as Partick Thistle host Inverness CT until Sunday afternoon as Livingston face Celtic, will be another which will be huge in the make-up of the different leagues as teams chase the top six or play-offs, as well as title and relegation battles.

All the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football:

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is a surprise contender to take over at Leyton Orient. The English League Two side are struggling and just three points off the bottom of the table. Lennon emerged as favourite for the job amongst some bookmakers. The Northern Irishman’s last managerial stint was at Celtic. (Various)

Clyde have begun proceedings to terminate the loan deal for David Goodwillie. The striker, who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court, had agreed to return to his former club after his controversial switch to Raith Rovers. But it resulted in the women’s team deciding they no longer wanted to be associated with the club, while the owners of Clyde’s stadium banned him from playing there. (The Scotsman)

A formal request has been made to postpone Scotland’s World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Ukraine. The teams are scheduled to meet at Hampden Park later this month. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to great uncertainty. A possible option is to play the game in June. (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes Rangers missed a trick in not bringing in Hearts defender John Souttar. The Ibrox club had offers rejected for the Hearts centre-back having agreed a pre-contract agreement with the player. They did sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus with the midfielder featuring just four times so far. Wilson said: “That money could have gone to John Souttar. I believe that John Souttar would have been in that side most games." (Clude Superscoreboard)

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore can understand why the club’s fans are “getting their knickers in a twist” over the friendly tournament in Australia with Celtic but he believes it is a great opportunity. He said: “I think the Rangers supporters will feel as if they're like a bolt-on or in the shadows of this particular deal. There's a lot of people in Australia, just the opportunity to see these teams. It's big business." (Go Radio)

Aaron Ramsey has paid £30,000 of his own money to try and get fit for the remaining games of Rangers season as they chase Premiership, Scottish Cup and Europa League glory. The Welshman has played just four times since joining on loan from Juventus. He has flown in trusted physios to work with him one on one. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers chairman Dave King believes the club’s decision to agree to the friendly tournament in Australia is the latest instance of “indifference to supporter wishes and interests”. King detailed a number of issues he has concerns about, the latest being the friendly with Celtic in Sydney later this year. (Herald)