Ukraine ask for Scotland World Cup play-off to be postponed

Tickets to the match on March 24 sold out earlier this week after a public sale but the Ukrainian FA have asked FIFA and UEFA to put the match on hold given the ongoing invasion by Russia, Reuters have reported.

The play-off semi-final was drawn late last year with the winners facing either Austria or Wales for a place at November’s World Cup Finals, to be held in Qatar.

Ukraine are also due to be in Glasgow for a UEFA Nations League match in June, but so far officials are believed to have asked for the match against Steve Clarke’s side later this month to be postponed.

The invasion of Ukraine has already seen Russia banned from all football competitions, including the removal of Spartak Moscow from the last-16 of the Europa League.

Suspension also throws another World Cup qualifying play-off scenario into doubt - with Russia banned from facing Poland - who, like prospective opponents Czech Republic and Sweden - also refused to face the Russian national side before the UEFA and FIFA action, mirrored by other sports.

A potential back-up plan could be to use the UEFA Nations League dates at the beginning of June - ironically when Ukraine were due to be back in Scotland - to contest the matches. That would also mean Austria and Wales holding off on their Qatar qualification attempts for one of the remaining three European places at the World Cup. The draw for the group stages of the Qatar finals is scheduled for April 1 but may also have to be re-organised if the postponement request is granted.

Scotland have already sent a message of support and unity to the Ukrainian FA, via President Rod Petrie, a sentiment echoed by senior national team captains Andrew Robertson and Rachel Corsie in a message to their prospective opposition players with mens’ matches scheduled this month and June and a women’s international qualifier in April.

Ukraine's women's team has been in Glasgow recently and the men are due to play twice in the city this year. Scotland are also scheduled to play a women's qualifier, away, in April (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

On Monday the SFA also pledged to withdraw an amateur team from a UEFA Regions Cup fixture against Russia in August ‘should the current circumstances continue’.