Roy Keane aims explosive rant at Andy Robertson as Scotland captain accused of talking 'rubbish'

Pundit scathing in criticism of Scotland and has words for skipper

Roy Keane has accused Scotland captain Andy Robertson of talking "rubbish" after the crushing 5-1 defeat to Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024.

Scotland were three goals down at half-time with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala putting the hosts 2-0 up inside 20 minutes before Kai Havertz added a third from the penalty spot following a red card for Ryan Porteous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niklas Fullkrug netted a fourth in the second half before an own goal from Germany defender Antonio Rudiger three minutes from time gave the Tartan Army a brief moment of celebration. However, Emre Can scored a fifth in injury time to complete a miserable night for Steve Clarke's side which leaves them facing an uphill battle to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson looks dejected during the 5-1 defeat to Germany in the Euro 2024 opener. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Robertson admitted afterwards that Scotland "didn't show up", adding: "We weren't aggressive enough and let their good players get on the ball. They obviously had a game plan, and we did, but their game plan worked a million times better than ours. We'll take tomorrow to be angry at ourselves, then we have to be positive and go again."

Those comments sparked an explosive reaction from Manchester United and Republic of Ireland icon Keane, who heavily criticised the Scotland performance and had words for the Liverpool left-back.

Speaking on ITV, Keane said: "Andy Robertson spoke at the end of the game and said they had a game plan. It's well and good having a plan, but then he said they weren't aggressive enough. You have to be aggressive in a game of football. When you are up against opposition who are much stronger than you being aggressive is part of being a footballer.

"I love watching skilful players and the talent we saw with the German players tonight, because they were given time, was great to watch. But my goodness when you're playing football at this level you've got to hit people. Hit them properly, hit them aggressively, do it the right way.

"If you step off against them like Scotland did tonight, then it's no good talking afterwards about a game plan. It's rubbish. Andy Robertson, it's all just rubbish coming out. You knew before the game what was at stake and after the game it's no good going, 'we'll regroup and be angry tomorrow'. No, you should be angry for a long time. They spoke before the game about creating history. They're creating history alright by playing as badly as that and letting their manager and supporters down."

Scotland now face Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday before finishing their Group A campaign against Hungary in Stuttgart next Sunday with four points likely required to reach the last 16 of the competition.