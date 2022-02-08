Robert Snodgrass to Aberdeen: Stephen Glass responds to questions on potential signing

Scotland internationalist Snodgrass is available for an immediate transfer after he was released from his contract at West Brom at the end of January.

The 34-year-old, who started his career at Livingston before spells at Leeds United, Norwich City, Hull City, West Ham United and Aston Villa, has been linked with the Dons, who are still on the hunt for more players in the final third after selling Ryan Hedges to Blackburn Rovers last month.

They are able to bring in free agents despite the transfer window now being closed, and Glass was specifically asked about the prospect of signing Snodgrass during his pre-match press conference for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership clash with Celtic.

Robert Snodgrass is a free agent after leaving West Brom.

He responded: “We have got nothing to report in terms of anyone coming in at the moment.”