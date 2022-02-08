Robert Snodgrass: Aberdeen target ex-Scotland star with Premiership rivals also keen

Robert Snodgrass in action for Scotland before retiring from international football. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 34-year former Scotland international is a free agent after leaving West Brom last month. Having done so before the January transfer window closed means the playmaker is able to join another club outside the window.

According to the Daily Record, Aberdeen could face competition from Hibs and Dundee who would be interested in Snodgrass’ signature if a return to Scotland was on the cards, while clubs in England are keen on the attacker.

The former Livingston star, who retired from international duty in 2019, featured just seven times this campaign for the Baggies. He has an abundance of experience. On top of his 28 Scotland caps he has more than 300 appearances in the top two tiers of English football, playing for the likes of Leeds United, West Ham United, Norwich City and Hull City.

Aberdeen have struggled to create chances and are performing poorly away from home. Their latest setback at Livingston saw them drop out of the top six.

Dons boss Stephen Glass is keen to add more attacking options to his side, especially with Marley Watkins out injured and having lost Ryan Hedges to Blackburn Rovers for £200,000 on the penultimate day of the January market.

The free agent market is one the club are looking at for possible solutions.

Glass said: “There’s a couple of things out there we’re looking at the moment to see if we can do it and to see if we’re attractive to those players.”