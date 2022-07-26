'You have to support Rangers' - Wimbledon semi-finalist on his father's request to wear blue

The tennis star’s father, David Norrie, a microbiologist originally from Glasgow, is a huge fan of the Ibrox side and tried to pass his affection onto his son, with Cameron, who was born in South Africa and brought up in New Zealand, admitting “it was more pushed upon me” in his childhood.

The British no.1 shot to prominence last month after reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon before being knocked out by eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

Norrie will return to Glasgow in September for the Davis Cup finals, and is hoping to get his dad to Ibrox for their Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United – a match which takes place on the day in between fixtures against the US and Kazakhstan.

“I’d be keen,” Norrie said of getting along to watch Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

“My dad is a diehard fan. When I was young, he was like, ‘you have to support Rangers, you have to wear blue the majority of the time’.

“It was more pushed upon me. I do like their team. I have never been to a live game. If the time is right, I’d love to go, I don’t think (Davis Cup coach) Leon Smith will be joining me. We will wait and see. He is a big Celtic fan.”