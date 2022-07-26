Ridvan Yilmaz move to Rangers prompts warning from unhappy Besiktas boss

The 21-year-old left-back joined the Ibrox club from Super Lig side Besiktas in a £3million move, rising to over £5million with add-ons, on Tuesday, much to the dismay of his now former boss Valerien Ismael.

The ex-West Brom head coach has admitted he was against the transfer of one of his prize assets and suggested Yilmaz may find it more difficult to add to his six senior caps as a result of his move to Scotland.

Ismael told Spor Haber: “We wanted to keep Rıdvan. I told him that with this fast-paced game (in Turkey), he could attract more attention at international level with the influence of his youth.

"Everyone is happy right now, probably only me may not be happy with the current situation. We are looking for players with the same quality who can fit into our system."