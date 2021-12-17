Xavi Simons: Rangers wonderkid 'target' seeking first-team football with PSG contract on the table

Xavi Simons of Paris Saint Germain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was credited with an interest in the former Barcelona youth player earlier this month, and the ‘huge talent’ will be available to speak to clubs in January.

Rangers, though, are one of a number of clubs interested in the Dutch wonderkid, who has played twice for the Ligue One giants. However it is first-team football which is high on the 18-year-old’s wish-list and he may be willing to move to achieve his goals according to Italian-based journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a new deal still being considered, and the likes of Ander Herrerra, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, and countryman Gini Wijnaldum ahead of him in the Parc-de-Princes pecking order, Simons’ agent Mino Raiola could look elsewhere for more action despite the contract on the table.

“Paris Saint-Germain offered Xavi Simons a new deal months ago,” Romano revealed on Thursday morning. “They want him to stay as he’s considered a ‘huge talent’ but his agent still wants to make sure he’ll part of first team plans. If not, he’ll leave as free agent in June.

"Many clubs have asked about Xavi.”

A return to Barcelona has also been suggested as an option for the La Masia youth product who has impressed in this season’s UEFA Youth League.

New Rangers boss van Brockhorst has said his aim for next month is to finish the month with a ‘quality squad’. "It’s never good when at the end of the window you have a lesser squad that you did when you went in,” he said.

Simons has been capped for his country at under-19 level. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)