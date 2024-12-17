'Wishing into existence' - Rangers star reveals why he forced himself to watch Celtic trophy lift

Rangers goalkeeper laments ‘cruel’ shootout loss at Hampden

In the immediate aftermath of Rangers’ enthralling penalty shootout defeat to Celtic in Premier Sports Cup final, Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland refused to look away as his jubilant rivals celebrated yet another triumph over their Glasgow counterparts.

Stony-faced and fuelled by the raw dejection that comes with losing another major trophy, the experienced goalkeeper stood, hands on hips with his feet sunk into the Hampden turf and glared at what might have been as Callum McGregor and his Celtic teammates paraded the Premier Sports Cup trophy proudly above their heads.

Already 11 points behind in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, Sunday’s pulsating clash was a chance for Rangers to show their teeth. They led at half-time, then twice came from behind to restore parity and defiantly force the game into extra-time. Rangers’ resilience ultimately only added to their torment though, when Daizen Maeda’s winning penalty shattered their cup final hopes as Celtic’s trophy count moved to 119 - one more than the Ibrox giants.

“It isn’t a game where you’ve been outplayed or outworked,” reflected Butland. “It’s a game that ends cruelly on penalties. They’ll argue they didn’t deserve to lose, and we’ll argue the same thing. The effort, work-rate and quality the boys showed so quickly after Thursday [the draw with Spurs in the Europa League] and the manner in which they did is credit to us as a group and the staff - but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“There’s plenty of pain, alright. Rivals, absolutely, whether they would have stayed for us is out of the question. I wanted to see it [Celtic’s trophy lift]. Maybe it’s trying to wish it into existence for us. I don’t think it would have made it feel any better if I had walked in prior to that but we wanted to see it, and feel that hurt, then try and put it right.

“As a club, we want to be successful, push on and succeed. At times this year, we haven’t given the fans what they want to see. In the last month, we’ve given them the performances, the consistency and the effort and work rate they expect from us. We feel that in their support of us. They were incredible from start to finish and they willed us on.”

Rangers player of the season in his debut campaign at Ibrox last year, Butland is one of the club’s most senior and reliable figures. However, when he admirably stepped up to take Rangers’ fifth penalty, knowing he needed to score after Ridvan Yilmaz’s miss, it was hard to ignore the audible gasp which temporarily silenced both ends at a vocal Hampden Park.

Dispatched with the confidence of a seasoned striker, Butland provided his side one final lifeline as he fired expertly beyond Kasper Schmeichel in the Celtic goal to tie the shootout at 4-4. Sadly for the former England international, that was as good as it got, as Maeda slotted the winning penalty past him to leave the 31-year-old still stuck on one winner’s medal in royal blue.

Undeterred by the experience, Butland would have no issue stepping up again. “I have taken one in a shootout before,” he explained. “I took one for Stoke against Leeds at Elland Road. I scored that one as well. I always want to put myself forward and help the team. I felt confident in doing so. Ultimately it is something you don’t put yourself forward for if you don’t practice them, though. But I felt confident, happy I dispatched it. But there’s no silver lining.”

Asked if he was surprised that Rangers’ enigmatic number nine Cyriel Dessers was not named among the team’s five penalty takers, Butland said: “I have enough things to think about in that scenario. It could have been anyone that scored, and anyone that missed. It’s a cruel way to finish a game. You can have the ecstasy of winning it, or it can be as cruel as it feels. I wasn’t part of the penalty selection process and I just focus on doing my job.

