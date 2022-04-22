Why Rangers have the perfect nine-goal option to defeat Motherwell in key title race clash

Rangers will have to play Motherwell without key duo Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:45 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed both will miss the next three fixtures with the hope of having them available for the Europa League second-leg semi-final tie with RB Leipzig.

Rangers are already without Alfredo Morelos with the Colombian already ruled out for the season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It minimises the options available in attack to Van Bronckhorst.

However, Motherwell, it appears, are the perfect opposition to face without either Morelos or Roofe.

In Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten, Rangers have the ideal combination to face the Steelmen.

The pair have scored 17 goals between them for the Ibrox side across 89 appearances combined.

Of those 17 goals, nine have arrived against Motherwell.

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala has a great record against Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Itten has four league strikes to his name, all of which have been netted against the Steelmen, including a double in a 5-1 win at Fir Park in 2020.

Sakala has five league goals against Motherwell, including a hat-trick in a 6-1 success.

Read More

Read More
Alex Lowry: Rangers hopeful of 'positive' conclusion to contract talks as Englis...
Kemar RoofeMotherwellEuropa LeagueFashion Sakala
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.