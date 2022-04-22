Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirms star duo will miss Celtic and RB Leipzig clashes

Rangers will be without two star men for the next three fixtures.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 9:47 am
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 9:59 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey will miss Sunday’s clash with Motherwell as well as the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig and the crucial Premiership encounter against Celtic.

Both picked up injury issues in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic on Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Ramsey suffered a hamstring problem with early reports he would miss the rest of the season. But the issue is not as bad as first feared, while Roofe suffered a knock on his knee.

Van Bronckhorst is hoping to have both back for the second leg clash with Leipzig at Ibrox.

He said: “Ramsey, we will hopefully have him back around the Leipzig home game.

"We also had a problem with Roofe after the game with his knee. For him it is the same, out for some weeks and hopefully returns around the Leipzig home match.”

Read More

Read More
Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers title boost, Hearts want striker deal, ...
Aaron Ramsey was replaced during the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Kemar RoofeCelticRB LeipzigEuropa League
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.