Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirms star duo will miss Celtic and RB Leipzig clashes

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey will miss Sunday’s clash with Motherwell as well as the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig and the crucial Premiership encounter against Celtic.

Both picked up injury issues in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic on Sunday.

Ramsey suffered a hamstring problem with early reports he would miss the rest of the season. But the issue is not as bad as first feared, while Roofe suffered a knock on his knee.

Van Bronckhorst is hoping to have both back for the second leg clash with Leipzig at Ibrox.

He said: “Ramsey, we will hopefully have him back around the Leipzig home game.

"We also had a problem with Roofe after the game with his knee. For him it is the same, out for some weeks and hopefully returns around the Leipzig home match.”