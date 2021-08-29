Rangers and Celtic spring major surprise in team selections for first derby

Both Rangers and Celtic have sprung major surprises in their team line-ups for this lunchtime’s derby.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:59 am
Nathan Patterson misses out for Rangers.

Winger Ryan Kent returns after injury, while forward Kemar Roofe joins Alfredo Morelos in attack, but there is a reshuffle at the back as Nathan Patterson drops out altogether and Leon Balogun comes in at right-back.

James Tavernier is still missing, as are goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. Manager Steven Gerrard is also missing, meaning Gary McAllister takes the team.

Celtic hand a debut to Josip Juranovic. The Croat is likely to play left-back given Greg Taylor misses out with a shoulder complaint. Odsonne Edouard partners Kyogo Furuhashi in attack.

Rangers team: McCrorie; Balogun, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Morelos, Roofe, Kent. Subs: K Wright, Lundstram, Arfield, Hagi, Bacuna, Itten, Sakala.

Celtic team: Hart; Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Juranovic; McGregor, Turnbull, Christie; Abada, Edouard, Furuhashi. Subs: Bain, Bitton, Ajeti, Soro, Rogic, Urghoghide, Montgomery,