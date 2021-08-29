Rangers and Celtic spring major surprise in team selections for first derby

Nathan Patterson misses out for Rangers.

Winger Ryan Kent returns after injury, while forward Kemar Roofe joins Alfredo Morelos in attack, but there is a reshuffle at the back as Nathan Patterson drops out altogether and Leon Balogun comes in at right-back.

James Tavernier is still missing, as are goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. Manager Steven Gerrard is also missing, meaning Gary McAllister takes the team.

Celtic hand a debut to Josip Juranovic. The Croat is likely to play left-back given Greg Taylor misses out with a shoulder complaint. Odsonne Edouard partners Kyogo Furuhashi in attack.

Rangers team: McCrorie; Balogun, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Morelos, Roofe, Kent. Subs: K Wright, Lundstram, Arfield, Hagi, Bacuna, Itten, Sakala.