All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher facing eight week by-election over groping claims
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Why Michael Beale welcomed Brendan Rodgers' Celtic return as he lays down Rangers gauntlet

Rangers manager Michael Beale has welcomed his Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers back to Scottish football and is relishing the challenge of wrestling the Premiership title away from Parkhead.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 8th Jul 2023, 22:35 BST
 Comment

Rodgers made his return to Celtic last month following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur. The Northern Irishman had a hugely successful first spell at the club between 2016 and 2019, winning all seven domestic competitions available to him and guiding the team through one ‘invincible’ season, and he inherits a squad that has won the Scottish top flight for the past two years. Beale crossed Old Firm swords directly with Rodgers while he was part of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers coaching staff and also knows him from spells at Chelsea and Liverpool. The 42-year-old is looking forward to coming up against the ex-Leicester boss once more and says his presence is good for Scottish football.

“It is good for the league that Brendan has come back because he is a good coach,” said Beale. “He is someone I am familiar with all the way back to my time at Chelsea and Liverpool. It is good to see him back but I have to just concentrate on us. He is a good manager and he will look to strengthen. My job is to make sure we are as strong as possible.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the expectation from all at Rangers to be more competitive in the title race, Beale says he excited by the challenge of closing the gap on Celtic. “I’m looking forward to it,” the Englishman continued. “The fixtures come out, it makes it reality, we’ve an interesting one straight away at Killie – a tough place to go live on Sky. So there’s lots to look forward to. When we come back from our trip [to Germany in pre-season] we will know a couple of days after who we are playing in the Champions League. So there’s a real excitement about the start of the season. In the time since coming back into the club, the points total in the league was pleasing. Now we get a chance to start from the beginning of the season and hopefully these new players coming in have improved us. I think they have but the most important thing is showing that on the pitch.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers have come up against each other before in Scottish football.Rangers manager Michael Beale and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers have come up against each other before in Scottish football.
Rangers manager Michael Beale and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers have come up against each other before in Scottish football.
Related topics:Brendan RodgersPremiershipChelsea
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.