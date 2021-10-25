Why Billy Gilmour would benefit from Rangers move, according to ex-Celtic star

Billy Gilmour is on loan at Norwich City from Chelsea. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The midfielder is currently on loan at Norwich City from Chelsea but has only played a bit part role.

He wasn’t in the squad for the weekend’s 7-0 loss at his parent club due to the terms of his loan agreement but he has not featured in the league for over a month.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commons, writing in his Daily Mail column, believes the 20-year-old Scotland star would get far more benefit leading Rangers’ midfield and working under Steven Gerrard.

"Norwich are lucky to even have a player of Gilmour's quality,” he wrote. “He should be the first name on their team sheet.

"If Gilmour is still twiddling his thumbs in January, Rangers should get on the phone to Chelsea and at least ask the question.

"Some people might think it would be a backward step to return to his old club. But Rangers are a different animal now compared to when Gilmour left in 2017.

"I'm a big fan of Steven Davis and he's been brilliant for Rangers. But I would have Gilmour ahead of him all day. That's how good the boy is.

"He could transform the Ibrox midfield and offer a whole new dynamic as the deep-lying playmaker.

"Steven Gerrard was one of the best midfielders of his generation. Gilmour would benefit massively from learning from someone like that in training.

"Whatever happens, he needs to start playing football. If that's not going to be at Norwich, then Chelsea need to step in and do the right thing."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.