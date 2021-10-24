'We'll provide the service - he's just got to execute' - Steven Gerrard tells Alfredo Morelos he should be hungry for more after Rangers striker claims his 100th goal in win at St Mirren

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (left) celebrates with defender Connor Goldson after the 2-1 win over St Mirren in Paisley. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Colombian international striker plundered the winner as the Scottish champions came from behind to beat St Mirren 2-1 in Paisley.

Gerrard expressed his pride in Morelos’ achievement but insists the 25-year-old must step it up and add to his tally on a more prolific basis in the coming weeks and months.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"From his personal point of view it's fantastic and for everyone connected with the club, we are all very proud of that,” said Gerrard.

"But for me he needs to go on now and have more targets and aim for more and be hungry for more goals.

"He's definitely got the ability and the talent and we'll provide the service. He's just got to go and execute."

Gerrard was satisfied with his team’s response to falling behind to Connor Ronan’s fourth minute goal as Kemar Roofe’s penalty equaliser and Morelos’ milestone moment saw Rangers move three points clear at the top of the Premiership.

"We are pleased with the result and the outcome of the game but it's taken us 20-25 minutes to get going,” said Gerrard.

"I thought we were second best in the opening stages, St Mirren started really aggressive, they were on the front foot and they were the better team.

"We need to come out the blocks a lot sharper. You complicate things when you concede the first goal, but you have to have trust and belief in your players that we can turn things around.

"We conceded a poor goal from our point of view, it was a square pass. To be fair to the kid, it's an excellent finish and I thought he played well throughout the game.

"But from that moment our reaction and our character was top drawer. We've managed to flip the game before half-time and we've managed the second half really well.

"We intended to go and get the third goal but it didn't feel like it was coming so it was about shutting up shop for the latter stages."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.