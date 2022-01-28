Hearts set to without Craig Halkett for key runs of fixtures

The centre-back limped out of Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to Celtic at Tynecastle Park in the final ten minutes.
Manager Robbie Neilson revealed Halkett has a hamstring issue and is set for a period on the sidelines.
The 26-year-old has been an important player for third-place Hearts, marshalling the defence in the middle of the back three.
He had missed just one game up until now, a 2-0 defeat against Motherwell.
New signing Toby Sibbick is set to take his place in defence with Hearts hosting the Steelmen on Saturday in what is a battle between third and fourth in the table.
There are also games against Hibs, Rangers and a Scottish Cup tie coming up.
Halkett signed a contract extension earlier this month. He is the most dominant player in the air in the Premiership this campaign for players who have made 10 or more appearances.