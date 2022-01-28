Hearts set to without Craig Halkett for key runs of fixtures

The centre-back limped out of Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to Celtic at Tynecastle Park in the final ten minutes.

Manager Robbie Neilson revealed Halkett has a hamstring issue and is set for a period on the sidelines.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has been an important player for third-place Hearts, marshalling the defence in the middle of the back three.

Hearts are set to be without Craig Halkett for a few weeks. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

He had missed just one game up until now, a 2-0 defeat against Motherwell.

New signing Toby Sibbick is set to take his place in defence with Hearts hosting the Steelmen on Saturday in what is a battle between third and fourth in the table.

There are also games against Hibs, Rangers and a Scottish Cup tie coming up.

Halkett signed a contract extension earlier this month. He is the most dominant player in the air in the Premiership this campaign for players who have made 10 or more appearances.