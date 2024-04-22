Celtic and Rangers will meet for the first time in the Scottish Cup final for 22 years next month after booking their place in the end-of-season showpiece over the weekend.

In the first semi-final at Hampden, holders Celtic overcame Aberdeen 6-5 on penalties following a 3-3 draw – the match going down as one of the competition’s classic ties. The game between Rangers and Hearts 24 hours later was less dramatic but no less important, with Philippe Clement’s men setting up a date with their Old Firm rivals by winning 2-0 over the Jambos.

As a result, Celtic and Rangers will reconvene on the afternoon of May 25 to decide who will lift the trophy. The match will kick off at 3pm, which will be welcomed by both sets of fans after last season’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle started at 5.30pm to avoid a TV clash with the FA Cup final. The match will be screened live by both BBC Scotland and Premier Sports, who are the principal broadcast partners for the competition.

The Scottish Cup final takes place on May 25.