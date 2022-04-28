How Rangers rated in late Europa League semi-final defeat to RB Leipzig from Allan McGregor to Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala

Rangers’ line-up was limited by injury and selection issues but an unorthodox line-up kicked into gear in the second half and created chances after a resolute first half where the visiting defence kept the Bundesliga side at bay.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst caught many by surprise by playing Joe Aribo in midfield, rather than the false nine position he would occupy in the second half, and dropping John Lundstram into the centre of defence. It worked for 85 minutes and Allan McGregor and his defence continued to shackle Christopher Nkunku and co for the vast majority of the game.
They eventually fell behind with five minutes to go, and though the winning goal was a stunner and sickener in equal measure after a disciplined display, Rangers may still feel a sense of hope taking the tie back to a packed Ibrox trailing by just one goal, at the halfway stage in the tie.
Here's how the Rangers players rated on the night.