How Rangers rated in late Europa League semi-final defeat to RB Leipzig from Allan McGregor to Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala

Rangers’ line-up was limited by injury and selection issues but an unorthodox line-up kicked into gear in the second half and created chances after a resolute first half where the visiting defence kept the Bundesliga side at bay.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst caught many by surprise by playing Joe Aribo in midfield, rather than the false nine position he would occupy in the second half, and dropping John Lundstram into the centre of defence. It worked for 85 minutes and Allan McGregor and his defence continued to shackle Christopher Nkunku and co for the vast majority of the game.

They eventually fell behind with five minutes to go, and though the winning goal was a stunner and sickener in equal measure after a disciplined display, Rangers may still feel a sense of hope taking the tie back to a packed Ibrox trailing by just one goal, at the halfway stage in the tie.

Here's how the Rangers players rated on the night.

1. Allan McGregor - 6 Beaten by a fantastic finish and did his bit to keep the score down, beating away a Nkunku drive but defence protected him from a busier night. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - 6 Captain had a couple of bursts forward and went close in the second half but quiet in a display that required defensive discipline and attacking restraint. Harsh booking late on. Photo: Maja Hitij Photo Sales

3. Borna Barisic - 6 Bassey spared his blushes in the first half after being caught under a cross but otherwise quiet performance from the Croatian defender. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Connor Goldson - 7 Terrific tackle to foil Laimer after 20 minutes which seemed to settle the Englishman after a nervy start and led to a disciplined defensive performance. Booking late on might come back to haunt the defender, but necessary challenge. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales