What QPR had to say about Michael Beale's move to Rangers as 'six weeks' comment made

Queen’s Park Rangers say they are disappointed to lose Michael Beale after he took up the offer to become the next manager of Rangers.

The Ibrox outfit confirmed the appointment of Beale on Monday evening on a three-and-a-half year contract. The 42-year-old Englishman only joined QPR this summer and turned down overtures from Wolves six weeks ago. However, the Loftus Road outfit are now searching for a new manager themselves and director of football Les Ferdinand admitted it is “a blow” to lose Beale so early into his tenure.

A statement on QPR’s website read: “QPR can confirm Mick Beale has left his position as head coach with immediate effect to take up the managerial role at Glasgow Rangers. Beale came to Loftus Road six months ago and the club has made a solid start to the 2022/23 campaign under his guidance, currently sitting seventh in the Sky Bet Championship. The 42-year-old’s departure comes six weeks after he turned down an approach from a Premier League club.”

Ferdinand said: “Naturally we are hugely disappointed to lose Mick. Our extensive research when we were looking for a new head coach highlighted him as being very-much aligned with the direction we are moving in as a football club. The start to the season we have made, coupled with very attractive football being played, gave us cause for optimism as we looked to build on the previous three seasons. That optimism remains but there is no doubt it is a blow to lose Mick so soon into his tenure.”

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said: “The search for Mick’s replacement doesn’t start now – as a club we are always updating a short-list of potential candidates so that we are ready for a situation such as this, and we will be moving quickly to make an appointment. Mick helped us move the club forward – and we are grateful for that. The next managerial appointment we make will continue that progression. There is so much to play for this season and I fully appreciate fans’ frustrations right now. Your support has been incredible and the players need your backing now more than ever.”

