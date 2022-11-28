Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Michael Beale as their new manager.

The 42-year-old Englishman, who was a coach at Ibrox for three years under Steven Gerrard between 2018 and 2020, has signed a contract until the summer of 2026 and joins from QPR in the Skybet Championship. Beale was the overwhelming favourite to become the Rangers manager after the club decided to sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst last Monday and it is understood that they will have to pay the Loftus Road outfit £1.5million in compensation. Beale met the first-team squad today after they returned from their two-week break and will now prepare for the resumption of the cinch Premiership on December 15, when Rangers host Hibs.

Beale only took up his first management role in June when appointed by QPR, but after a strong beginning to the season, his name started to get linked with bigger clubs. He turned down an approach by English Premier League outfit Wolves, saying that he wanted to stay loyal to QPR after giving him his first job as the No 1 in the dugout, but given his emotional ties to Rangers, he was always likely to accept the job should it be offered to him. Beale is expected to bring his coaching staff in London – Damian Matthew, Neil Banfield and Harry Watling – north to Glasgow with him

On his appointment, Beale told the Rangers website: “It is fantastic to be back and to see everybody this morning, there are some new faces but some people that I know really well so it is great to see everyone. I am hugely proud, it is a wonderful, wonderful football club, it is an institution. For everyone that works here it is a huge privilege, but to be the manager of this football club, that is extremely special. Some wonderful people have sat in this chair prior to me, and I am hugely proud to be the person sat here now.”

Rangers chairman Douglas Park said: “I am delighted to welcome Michael as our new manager as we aim to strengthen our on-field performance. Michael is a very exciting appointment for us, and his energy and ambition stood out both when he was here previously, and in the discussions we have had prior to him re-joining. The board will support both Michael and Ross Wilson to make this appointment a success, and I wish him the very best going forward."

