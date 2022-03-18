What channel is the Rangers match on? TV details for Dundee game

The same schedule scenario from last week is repeated with the cinch Premiership taking over from last week's Scottish Cup endeavours at the Kilmac Stadium.

And Giovanni van Bronckhorst would surely welcome a repeat of the score the last time they were at Dens Park, which ended 3-0 and set-up an Old Firm Hampden date next month.

This week they’re playing catch up after league leaders Celtic face Ross County on Saturday.

TV Cameras will take in Rangers' trip to Dundee this weekend.

Here’s how to tune in for the match in Dundee.

Match details

Who: Dundee v Rangers

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Kilmac Stadium Dens Park, Dundee

When: 12pm, Sunday, March 20, 2022

Referee: Bobby Madden – click here

How to watch

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event an Sky Sports Football (Sky 401 & 403/ Virgin 501 & 503). That means it will also be able to be streamed via the Sky Go app.

BBC One Scotland will show highlights on Sportscene at 11.40pm with an early viewing also available on BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer at 7.15pm.

Previous meetings?

Just last week Rangers were comfortable winners over the Dark Blues to progress in the Scottish Cup. They also won 1-0 at Dens earlier in the season, thanks to a Joe Aribo goal swinign an awkward contest for the reigning champions.

Odds

Result: Dundee 11/1 (Paddypower) Draw 5/1 (Paddypower) Rangers 2/7 (William Hill, Betway, Bet365)

Other bets: Both teams to Score 5/4 (Paddypower)

First Scorer: Kemar Roofe 3/1 (Various), Fashion Sakala 7/2 (Various), James Tavernier 6/1 (betway), Zak Rudden 14/1 (Bet365)