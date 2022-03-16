It’s even tighter at the top of the second tier where Kilmarnock have overtaken long-time leaders Arbroath and are two points ahead of Dick Campbell’s team heading into the business end of the season.

League football took a break for the Scottish Cup last week but returns with aplomb this weekend and Celtic could extend their advantage – at least for a few hours – by playing Ross County on Saturday before Rangers are in action. Of course, it’s so tight that a slip-up at home to Malky Mackay’s team could allow Rangers to draw level with two Old Firm games still to come.

There’s much to play for at the bottom of both tables too with Dunfermline hoping to avoid the drop when BBC Scotland visit East End Park for the Friday night fixture with Morton.

Dundee are also hoping to move clear of the relegation zone in the final match of the weekend when Rangers return to the Kilmac Stadium – and there is still a pack of clubs shuffling for position and a claim for a top six place,

Every match counts now and a full schedule of league fixtures begin on Friday night and is concluded by the reigning champions’ return to Dens Park on Sunday lunchtime.

Here is who is taking charge of each match, with a note of each referee appointment across the top two divisions of Scottish football.

Dunfermline Ath v Greenock Morton Friday, March 18, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Kevin Clancy

Aberdeen v Hibs Saturday, March 19, 2022. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Alan Muir

Celtic v Ross County Saturday, March 19, 2022. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Don Robertson

Hearts v Livingston Saturday, March 19, 2022. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Euan Anderson