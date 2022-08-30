What channel is the Rangers match on? Queen of the South cup tie TV details and kick-off time

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men received automatic passage through to the last 16, bypassing the group stages along with Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell, due to their involvement in European competition.

A number of changes are expected for the home side as van Bronckhorst looks to rest some of his key first-team stars amid a busy schedule and ahead of the first Old Firm showdown of the season at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Queens came through the group stages after finishing ahead of St Johnstone to qualify as one of the best placed runners-up behind Group F winners Annan Athletic.

Rangers v Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup at Ibrox on Tuesday will be shown live on TV.

However, the Doonhamers have made a disappointing start in the league, winning only one of their opening five fixtures to sit near the bottom of League One following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the fixture …

Match details

Who: Rangers v Queen of the South

What: Premier Sports Cup last 16

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, August 30, 7.45pm kick-off

Is Rangers v Queen of the South on TV?

The cup clash will be broadcast live on Premier Sports. Coverage begins at 7.15pm on Premier Sports 1.

The match can be live streamed by subscribers on the Premier Player.

BBC Sportsound will have radio coverage of the match.

Team news