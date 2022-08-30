Ally McCoist 'excited' by Billy Gilmour loan move as ex-Rangers midfielder prepares to depart Chelsea

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland star has not been given a squad number by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel this season and has been training with the club’s under-23s.

It follows an unsuccessful loan spell at Norwich City last season where he was subjected to fan criticism as the Canaries suffered relegation from the Premier League.

A move to Brighton now appears on the cards for the former Rangers youngster, which Ibrox legend Ally McCoist believes will perfectly suit the 21-year-old.

McCoist told talkSPORT: "That kind of move really appeals to me for the wee man.

"I know he didn't hit it off at Norwich and I know a lot of fans weren't too happy with that particular signing.

"I don't know if Gilmour was suited to going into a team that was struggling and fighting for survival and didn't have possession of the football.

"Brighton are doing fantastically well, good to watch and I just think that'd be a good move.

Scotland star Billy Gilmour is reportedly set to depart Chelsea on loan before the end of the transfer window. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"That move excites me - I think it'd be a good move for Billy Gilmour."