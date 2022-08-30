Ally McCoist 'excited' by Billy Gilmour loan move as ex-Rangers midfielder prepares to depart Chelsea
Billy Gilmour’s future could be resolved this week with the Chelsea midfielder reportedly nearing a loan move to Premier League rivals Brighton.
The Scotland star has not been given a squad number by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel this season and has been training with the club’s under-23s.
It follows an unsuccessful loan spell at Norwich City last season where he was subjected to fan criticism as the Canaries suffered relegation from the Premier League.
A move to Brighton now appears on the cards for the former Rangers youngster, which Ibrox legend Ally McCoist believes will perfectly suit the 21-year-old.
McCoist told talkSPORT: "That kind of move really appeals to me for the wee man.
"I know he didn't hit it off at Norwich and I know a lot of fans weren't too happy with that particular signing.
"I don't know if Gilmour was suited to going into a team that was struggling and fighting for survival and didn't have possession of the football.
"Brighton are doing fantastically well, good to watch and I just think that'd be a good move.
"That move excites me - I think it'd be a good move for Billy Gilmour."
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will also be encouraged by the prospect of Gilmour getting first team football ahead of the upcoming Nations League triple-header next month against Ukraine home and away, either side of facing Republic of Ireland at Hampden.
