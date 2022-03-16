What channel is Red Star Belgrade v Rangers on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

The Rajko Mitic stadium, better known as the Marakana, is one of the most atmospheric in Europe.

Progression would see Rangers advance the farthest in Europe since 2008 when they made it all the way to the UEFA Cup final.

Match details

Rangers will play at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade on Thursday night. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Who: Red Star Belgrade v Rangers

What: Europa League round of 16 second-leg

Where: Rajko Mitic, Belgrade.

When: Thursday, March 17. Kick-off 5.45pm.

Refere e : Istvan Kovacs

How to watch

The game will be shown live by BT Sport, the UK’s broadcaster with the rights to Champions League and Europa League action. Coverage begins at 7.15pm and runs through until 10.30pm on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport player and app.

Team news

Rangers are missing two players for the trip to Serbia with Ianis Hagi and Steven Davis the absentees. However, there are four players walking a suspension tightrope for the quarter-final. Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos, John Lundstram and Fashion Sakala are all a yellow card away from missing the next European clash.

Referee Kovacs is not card shy with 140 bookings handed out this season alone.

Meanwhile, Red Star have a full strength squad to choose from with seven players one yellow away from suspension.

What Giovanni van Bronkchorst said

"We have a big squad to take with us to face a strong opponent. We can expect an opponent who will do everything to overcome last week, for us it starts all over again.

"Obviously when you play so many games in Europe you will have players one yellow card away from suspension but this won't impact our approach selecting our team and is the same for everyone.

“We will take our strongest 11 possible and do everything to win this tie.”

View from Belgrade

"This stadium sends Red Star players twice as strong as usual,” manager Dejan Stankovic said. “That adrenaline, that roar coming from the stands, these are the same ones who were in Glasgow. It won't scare the Rangers who are used to playing in this atmosphere, but they will have a twice as strong opponent. This is Marakana.”

Anything else

Victory for Rangers is worth €1.8million alone. That's the fee the Ibrox side will get for quarter-final participation.