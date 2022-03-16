Two Rangers players out of Red Star Belgrade clash as Giovanni van Bronckhorst has say on suspension concern

Rangers travel to Serbia with a 3-0 lead from the first-leg of the round of 16 tie.

They will do so without Ianis Hagi and Steven Davis.

The Romanian is a long-term absentee after picking up an injury which required surgery in the Scottish Cup tie with Stirling Albion back in December.

Davis, meanwhile, has had a couple of niggles which has limited his time under Van Bronckhorst.

The 37-year-old has barely featured for Rangers this year but has been called up for Northern Ireland duty later this month.

Van Bronckhorst said: “Only two players not available with injury, Hagi and Davis. We still have to train before we travel.

"We have a big squad to take with us to face a strong opponent. We can expect an opponent who will do everything to overcome last week, for us it starts all over again.”

Rangers have four players walking a suspension tightrope for a potential quarter-final clash.

Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram are all a yellow away from missing the next match but it won’t alter Van Bronckhorst’s plans.

"Obviously when you play so many games in Europe you will have players one yellow card away from suspension but this won't impact our approach selecting our team and is the same for everyone,” he said.