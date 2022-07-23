What channel is Rangers v Tottenham on? Is it on TV? Pre-season friendly kick-off time and how to watch

A competitive match is in store as Antonio Conte brings his star-studded Spurs side to Ibrox to compete for the Walter Tull Memorial Trophy – awarded in memory of Britain’s iconic first black outfield player who had links to both clubs during a playing career cut short by his death in battle during World War One.

Rangers have already claimed an English Premier League scalp this week after inflicting a 3-1 defeat on West Ham in their penultimae warm-up fixture in midweek with goals from Tom Lawrence, Ryan Kent and Rabbi Matondo securing an impressive victory.

A Tottenham side who finished fourth in the EPL last season to claim a Champions League place will be a step up again for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men as they look for another confidence-boosting performance ahead of the trip to Livingston in next Saturday’s league opener.

Here is how to watch the action unfold.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Tottenham

What: Pre-season friendly, Walter Tull Memorial Cup

Rangers will host Tottenham at Ibrox in a pre-season fixture for the Walter Tull Memorial Cup. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, July 23, kick-off 3pm

Is Rangers v Tottenham on TV?

The game is not being shown on any TV station. The only way to watch the match is via the Rangers TV channel for a price of £7.99. To purchase the pay-per-view live stream go to https://www.rangers.co.uk/tv#/.

Team news