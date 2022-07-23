Rangers target set for 'dream' move as transfer approach confirmed with negotiations ongoing

A deal worth around £5million has reportedly been agreed for the left-back, with a five-year deal on the table for the highly-rated 21-year-old Turkish international.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Rangers' Europa League final conquerers - have also been credited with an interest in Yilmaz but the player has his heart set on a move to Glasgow.

“I am very happy, I am making my dream come true," said Yilmaz.

“I had a dream of making money for Besiktas and leaving this club and I made it happen.

“Of course it hurts to leave, but everyone should know that I went to represent the great Besiktas community in Europe in the best way possible. I am very emotional.

“I have been in Besiktas for 13 years. I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed.”

Rangers have already secured left-sided defender Ben Davies from Liverpool, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been keen to add an out-and-out left-back to provide competition for Croatian international Borna Barisic.

Yilmaz, who is in the final year of his contract, has been identified as the player to fill that requirement and is now expected to travel to the UK ahead of a medical in Manchester before becoming Gers' seventh summer signing.

A club statement from Besiktas read: "Beşiktaş Futbol A.Ş. reported to the Public Disclosure Platform that negotiations have started with Glasgow Rangers club for the transfer of one of our professional football players, Rıdvan Yılmaz.