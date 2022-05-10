What channel is Rangers v Ross County on? TV details, live stream, kick-off time

Regardless of the result for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, it could be the night when the outcome of the Premiership title race is formally sealed.

If Celtic take at least a point from their game against Dundee United at Tannadice, they will be confirmed as the 2021-22 Scottish champions.

Celtic are currently six points ahead of Rangers and also boast a vastly superior goal difference with just two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Rangers midfielder Jor Aribo battles for possession with Ross County's Kayne Ramsay during the 3-3 draw between the teams in Dingwall in January. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers will look to maintain positive momentum as they gear up for a momentous end to their campaign with the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on May 18 followed by the Scottish Cup final against Hearts at Hampden three days later.

Ross County will travel to Glasgow hoping to maintain their hopes of securing European football for the first time in their history. Malky Mackay’s side are currently two points off fifth place in the table which will earn a place in next season’s Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Here’s how to watch the match…

Match details

Who: Rangers v Ross County

What: Scottish Premiership, round 37 of 38

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 7.45pm

Is Rangers v Ross County on TV?

The game will be shown live on Rangers TV where it can be purchased for £9.99.

Highlights of the game will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Previous meetings?

Rangers won the first two Premiership games between the teams this season by the same 4-2 scoreline – in Dingwall in August and then at Ibrox in November in what proved to be Steven Gerrard’s last match as their manager.

In the most recent clash, Ross County scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to earn a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Global Energy Stadium in January.

Anything else?

Ross County have never beaten Rangers since the clubs first met in a competitive fixture in the Scottish Cup in 1966. Rangers have won 11 of the last 12 games between the teams.

Odds