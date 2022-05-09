Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst during Sunday's 2-0 win over Dundee United (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Lundstram described the Rangers manager as a “tactical genius” as the countdown to next week’s Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt begins.

The 28-year-old was signed by fellow Liverpudlian Steven Gerrard last summer. He is happy to admit the former manager was a “massive draw” for him when he was deciding his next move after the failure to agree a new contract with Sheffield United. Van Bronckhorst, however, has helped take his performances to another level despite speculation in the last transfer window that the Dutchman was prepared to let the player leave Ibrox.

Lundstram has since excelled in the centre of defence as well as midfield. He performed both roles in the same game against RB Leipzig as recently as last week as Rangers overcame their German opponents to reach next Wednesday’s final. He scored the decisive goal in the 3-2 aggregate victory and Lundstram has hailed Van Bronckhorst’s tactical insight.

“I think, tactically, he’s just an absolute genius,” he said. “Honestly, his calmness is always there and he instils that through the squad.

“The tactical switches – he puts me where he wants to, at the back and then back into midfield. But it seems to work and it’s just great.

“I had an honest conversation with him and he said that’s where he could see me playing at times. I said that was absolutely fine, whatever he needed me to do was no problem at all. That was very early doors so I have absolutely no problem in doing what the manager wants me to do.”

Lundstram took time to establish himself in the Rangers side after signing a three-year deal in July. Supporters were unsure about his qualities and Gerrard was forced to defend his signing from grumbles in the stands as he began to make more regular starts last Autumn.